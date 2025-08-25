While the game has been completable with a controller since launch, the menus have not been navigable with them. As of the most recent update, they are now.



This should hopefully fix the infuriating issue that many users were experiencing where Steam would offer to "map inputs" for the game automatically, which consistently made the game unplayable as it overwrote the proper ones that had been set up.



I was able to fully navigate my game with a gen 1 DS4 controller and I was not prompted by Steam about remapping. If you are having issues with ANY controller please let me know and I will attempt to fix it.





You are currently able to bind any non-gamepad input to any action you'd like. Inputs are not currently restricted beyond that, so you could hypothetically bind every single action to the Space Bar. Since this is a deliberate action by users, I don't feel that it needs to be restricted. Click the "Reset" button on the keyboard options page if you really screw your bindings up.



I would like to implement controller remapping in the future as well.





Now work will shift to the content update for October. The initial plan was to release a lore update before then but at this point it seems likely that they'll be releasing at the same time.





Thanks again for playing and recommending the game! I haven't watched any streams or playthroughs in over a month but I put one on while this update was uploading and its still fun to watch someone experience the game for the first time.