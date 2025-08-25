Patch 0.11.04Another batch of small fixes before I head to bed.
Bug Fixes
• Weapons: Drone Swarm will no longer have its targeting blocked by allied units
• Weapons: The Venomizer Mastery on Viper now properly resets when changing targets.
• Weapons: Weapons should now remain banished from the pool.
• Augments: Repair Drone will no longer spawn immediately in a new zone
• Skills: Scouting Probe is dealing the correct damage again
• Items: Signal Boosters collected outside of NPC events should now correctly add to your upgrade choices
• UI: Missions completed should now correctly save/load per pilot. Previous data was writing to the save, but not being exported to the cloud file, so previous victories will not be recovered.
• UI: The Mission tracker counter will now reappear when switching to another menu and then returning to the pilot menu
• Text: Big Shot mastery damage now lists the correct damage
• Achievement: “Drone On” will now count your starter weapon properly if it’s a drone weapon
• Achievement: “Boosted” is now properly counting Signal Boosters from NPC events. It was previously still using legacy code from an older version of the NPC system.
