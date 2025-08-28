 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19720704
Update notes via Steam Community
大家好，我們是《天天玩樂園》營運團隊。

最近發現有部分派對中，透過不正常的方式將家庭派星星發放給隨機居民們。
即使這些家庭派星星是無意中獲得的，為了讓派對能更公平、更有趣，僅會回收不正常發放的家庭派星星。

※ 正常獲得的家庭派星星將保持不變。

■ 預計回收日期
- 8月28日更新中

■ 受影響名單
[點此查看名單]

因上述問題給各位帶來不便我們深表歉意, 我們會盡全力修正並提供穩定的遊戲服務
謝謝.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198853
  • Loading history…
