大家好，我們是《天天玩樂園》營運團隊。
最近發現有部分派對中，透過不正常的方式將家庭派星星發放給隨機居民們。
即使這些家庭派星星是無意中獲得的，為了讓派對能更公平、更有趣，僅會回收不正常發放的家庭派星星。
※ 正常獲得的家庭派星星將保持不變。
■ 預計回收日期
- 8月28日更新中
■ 受影響名單
[點此查看名單]
因上述問題給各位帶來不便我們深表歉意, 我們會盡全力修正並提供穩定的遊戲服務
謝謝.
