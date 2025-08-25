 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19720645 Edited 25 August 2025 – 12:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • There are new Ranks granted to Missing Ninja with high fame
    If you are not in a village (Missing Ninja) and you have high fame and no crime, you will gain Hermit and Sage Ranks. There are a total of 6 Ranks.

Features

  • (Streamers) Added an option to disable Chat Bubbles
    This was requested by a streamer. Just because some platforms might ban streamers for the actions of other players on screen.

  • +/- Fame on Death
    When you are killed by another player, you can now see what their Fame is and you can both Fame or Defame them

  • Added Item Setting to only allow Cash Item to be unstashed on one server

Changes

  • Your own Authority is highlighted on the Clan Authority Board

  • Concealed Ninja now appear as "???" on killed player's Fainted HUD

  • Increased Max Players on server to 500

  • Increased Max Items in database from 2000 to 3000

  • Heavily optimized Hokuto Sphere using for the server

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a server crash that was caused by a null job queue

  • Fixed the equipment of a transformed player showing their original equipment

  • Fixed Missing Ninja not being able to gain authority

  • Fixed Player Right-click menu being broken on Concealed Ninja

  • Fixed a bug where combat timer could get activated when using mounts

  • Fixed a crash caused by invalid link to locales

  • Fixed Cash Shop Go To Stash prompt sometimes bugging out due to Hair Dye item preview

  • Fixed serialization errors with Json Stats

  • Removed some useless old variables on both server and client

  • (Hopefully) Fixed disconnections to do with DNS issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link