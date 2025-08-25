Content
There are new Ranks granted to Missing Ninja with high fame
If you are not in a village (Missing Ninja) and you have high fame and no crime, you will gain Hermit and Sage Ranks. There are a total of 6 Ranks.
Features
(Streamers) Added an option to disable Chat Bubbles
This was requested by a streamer. Just because some platforms might ban streamers for the actions of other players on screen.
+/- Fame on Death
When you are killed by another player, you can now see what their Fame is and you can both Fame or Defame them
Added Item Setting to only allow Cash Item to be unstashed on one server
Changes
Your own Authority is highlighted on the Clan Authority Board
Concealed Ninja now appear as "???" on killed player's Fainted HUD
Increased Max Players on server to 500
Increased Max Items in database from 2000 to 3000
Heavily optimized Hokuto Sphere using for the server
Bug Fixes
Fixed a server crash that was caused by a null job queue
Fixed the equipment of a transformed player showing their original equipment
Fixed Missing Ninja not being able to gain authority
Fixed Player Right-click menu being broken on Concealed Ninja
Fixed a bug where combat timer could get activated when using mounts
Fixed a crash caused by invalid link to locales
Fixed Cash Shop Go To Stash prompt sometimes bugging out due to Hair Dye item preview
Fixed serialization errors with Json Stats
Removed some useless old variables on both server and client
(Hopefully) Fixed disconnections to do with DNS issues
Changed files in this update