25 August 2025 Build 19720507
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a visual bug when loading Tutorial map
  • Improved Annam map optimization and reduced some stuttering in boss arena
  • Fixed Duelist’s Shard, now correctly increasing Parry Damage
  • Fixed a bug where the Soul Watcher cannot be interacted in the Netherrealm

Changed files in this update

Depot 3304331
