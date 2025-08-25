- Fixed a visual bug when loading Tutorial map
- Improved Annam map optimization and reduced some stuttering in boss arena
- Fixed Duelist’s Shard, now correctly increasing Parry Damage
- Fixed a bug where the Soul Watcher cannot be interacted in the Netherrealm
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.1
