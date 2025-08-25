New free skin

The flag skin is a free skin that is available for everyone, after selecting the skin you can choose between 267 different flags.

Changelog

Added a new wheel and a new spark skin in the shop; check it out!

Added a new free skin, the flag skin

Added a short text to explain trigger spawning in the help panel in the editor

Updated Unreal to version 5.6.1 (sorry for the large update size)

Changed default render engine to DX12 (let me know if you encounter any issue regarding this)

Fixed mouse lag introduced in the last update

Fixed all mouse related performance issues

Added support for a lot more languages for players name, map names and online chat

You can now visualize spark skins in the shop and customization screen by hovering a spark skin

You can now rotate the wheel in the shop and customization screen by either moving your mouse over the wheel or using the camera look analog input (right stick by default) on controller

Various small fixes

Here is what the new 15 credits skin looks like:

What's coming next

I'm currently putting the official campaign on hold to work on a track generator. My goal with that is to implement a new game mode; Survival. In Survival you start with a certain amount of time on a decreasing timer. Every time you manage to finish a randomly generated map, an amount of time is added to your timer. The tracks get longer and longer; your goal is to finish the most maps you can before your timer runs out. The track generator will be available in the editor, the seed and track segment count will be displayed in every track you play in survival, so if you find a track you like, you will be able to recreate it in the editor and upload it for others to play. Since Survival won't have individual leaderboards, I'm thinking that pausing will actually pause gameplay in that mode. I'll see if I can get it working for next week!

As always, feel free to tell me what you think in the discord!