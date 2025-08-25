 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19720391 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added missing compass markers for three upgrades.
- Tweaked timing of steam vent danger zone.
- Fixed bug where you could get an immediate second mid-air dash under certain circumstances.
- Miscellaneous lighting and bugfixes.

