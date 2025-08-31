いつもプレイしてくださりありがとうございます。
以下のアップデートを行いました。
・アイコンを変更しました。
・特定端末でのみ発生する、表示に関する不具合を修正しました。
・バトルに関する不具合を修正しました。
・パーティの編成に関する不具合を修正しました。
最新版にアップデートしてより快適にお楽しみください。
これからも異世界 異世界をよろしくお願いいたします。
アップデートのご案内（バージョン3.0.0）
