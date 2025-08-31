 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19720350 Edited 31 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
いつもプレイしてくださりありがとうございます。
以下のアップデートを行いました。

・アイコンを変更しました。
・特定端末でのみ発生する、表示に関する不具合を修正しました。
・バトルに関する不具合を修正しました。
・パーティの編成に関する不具合を修正しました。

最新版にアップデートしてより快適にお楽しみください。
これからも異世界 異世界をよろしくお願いいたします。

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3039141
