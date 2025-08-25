Here are the notes for the weekly update for Hogen

Minor Changes

-Nerfed Excavation to now get bonus for every two cards drawn

-Nerfed Rockslide to now get +1 Strength for every 2 cards in discard pile

-Updated discard pile counter with thicker outline

-Added headers to deck builder menu to clarify the deck vs your collection

-Added new deck graphics and counters to show off card backs more and to better convey your current deck count

-Added new message for trying to discard a card with no cards in your deck

Fixes

-Fixed cards having incorrect controllers enabled, causing invisible errors and enemy cards to be hoverable

-Fixed Yoink not clearing slot properly

-Added checks to prevent attempting to draw more cards than there is in a deck

-Fixed error in Versus mode due to unassigned variable

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!