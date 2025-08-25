 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19720170 Edited 25 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the notes for the weekly update for Hogen

Minor Changes

-Nerfed Excavation to now get bonus for every two cards drawn

-Nerfed Rockslide to now get +1 Strength for every 2 cards in discard pile

-Updated discard pile counter with thicker outline

-Added headers to deck builder menu to clarify the deck vs your collection

-Added new deck graphics and counters to show off card backs more and to better convey your current deck count

-Added new message for trying to discard a card with no cards in your deck

Fixes

-Fixed cards having incorrect controllers enabled, causing invisible errors and enemy cards to be hoverable

-Fixed Yoink not clearing slot properly

-Added checks to prevent attempting to draw more cards than there is in a deck

-Fixed error in Versus mode due to unassigned variable

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link