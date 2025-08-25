Adventurers,

Localizations/languages have now been added to the main menu settings in the beta branch. This is primarily for the interface options and game text.



There are over 10k+ worth of lines that have now been localized so there may be some issues while working through the data on several of the languages. For now, as stated this can only be changed in the main menu which will impact the rest of the game, but it will be added to the rest of the settings before it goes to the live branch this week (Assuming all goes well).



The store page won't be updated until it hits live to indicate its availability.





Along with this there have been multiple tooltip fixes and some cleanups while parsing through all the data.



This was something that was needed and requested as a major milestone for the path to release and as mentioned this encompassed A LOT of text.

Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions



The Trade goods and additional items though have now hit the live branch.



Now back to the regularly scheduled updates and suggestions.



Thanks again for all the support!