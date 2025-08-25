 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19720081 Edited 25 August 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added star background (you can toggle this in settings)
-Increased recoil force (it's still very small on most weapons)
-Fixed the bug where the worm boss spawned before the plant boss
-Fixed the bug where the worm boss didn't spawn
-Fixed the bug where dialogue appeared after death

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link