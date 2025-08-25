-Added star background (you can toggle this in settings)
-Increased recoil force (it's still very small on most weapons)
-Fixed the bug where the worm boss spawned before the plant boss
-Fixed the bug where the worm boss didn't spawn
-Fixed the bug where dialogue appeared after death
Update 1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3830301
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update