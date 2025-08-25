 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19720048
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated graphics for Skylink and Vaporizer attack evolutions.
  • Minor change with how evolution persistent data is saved.
  • Level generation now happens during building of the game and not at runtime.
  • Added icons of associated capabilities required for evolution to the level up screen if the player has unlocked the evolution previously.
  • Added arrow to point towards loot crates that are offscreen.
  • Added UI menu in title screen to display the "formulas" for weapon evolutions the player has unlocked.

Windows English Depot 3326811
Linux Depot 3326813
