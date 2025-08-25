- Updated graphics for Skylink and Vaporizer attack evolutions.
- Minor change with how evolution persistent data is saved.
- Level generation now happens during building of the game and not at runtime.
- Added icons of associated capabilities required for evolution to the level up screen if the player has unlocked the evolution previously.
- Added arrow to point towards loot crates that are offscreen.
- Added UI menu in title screen to display the "formulas" for weapon evolutions the player has unlocked.
Version 1.1.2
