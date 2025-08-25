 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19720030 Edited 25 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added heightmap export with new UI style
  • Added heightmap importing to the sandbox menu
  • Converted save interface to new UI style
  • Added advanced settings pane, with setting for global water amount
  • Made the image based export work properly
  • Converted image based export to new UI style
  • Changed my beloved cyan background to a more palatable and design friendly dynamic background with gradient

