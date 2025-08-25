- Added heightmap export with new UI style
- Added heightmap importing to the sandbox menu
- Converted save interface to new UI style
- Added advanced settings pane, with setting for global water amount
- Made the image based export work properly
- Converted image based export to new UI style
- Changed my beloved cyan background to a more palatable and design friendly dynamic background with gradient
Update notes for August 25th, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update