Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: August 25th, 2025

◽️ Game Version:

Windows PC Steam : 20250825.6945.W

Bug Fixes

(Windows Only) Fixed an issue where frame drops could occur in the lobby after exiting the in-game mod browser intermittently.

※ For game stability, all mods will be automatically disabled when updates or patches are applied. You can reactivate them afterwards, so please keep this in mind.

※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page .

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums .

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:

We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.

The inZOI Team