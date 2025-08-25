Hello, Creators.
We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.
◆ Hotfix Details
◽️ Patch Date: August 25th, 2025
◽️ Game Version:
Windows PC Steam : 20250825.6945.W
Bug Fixes
(Windows Only) Fixed an issue where frame drops could occur in the lobby after exiting the in-game mod browser intermittently.
※ For game stability, all mods will be automatically disabled when updates or patches are applied. You can reactivate them afterwards, so please keep this in mind.
※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page.
If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums.
As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:
We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.
Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.
The inZOI Team
