25 August 2025 Build 19719471 Edited 25 August 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add a dropped cross to summon Holy Light, which can be used to manually stop monster spawning.
Add Soul Clumps, which can drop multiple items after being attacked.
Adjustment: Remove the Holy Light summoning function of the Merciful Heart and increase its strength.
Fix some bugs.

