Add a dropped cross to summon Holy Light, which can be used to manually stop monster spawning.
Add Soul Clumps, which can drop multiple items after being attacked.
Adjustment: Remove the Holy Light summoning function of the Merciful Heart and increase its strength.
Fix some bugs.
0.8.2.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update