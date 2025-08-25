Earth Campaign and Earth Map Visual Addition
Update notes via Steam Community
Districts in Earth Campaign use yellow to represent alien territories in Tiny Pod Rescue game. A shapi shape is now represented on the left side of the district. And a vertical line on the right side, for the game Bridge The Pods. These visuals turn blue when these games are completed successfully in that district.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update