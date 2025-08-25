 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19719459 Edited 25 August 2025 – 02:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Districts in Earth Campaign use yellow to represent alien territories in Tiny Pod Rescue game. A shapi shape is now represented on the left side of the district. And a vertical line on the right side, for the game Bridge The Pods. These visuals turn blue when these games are completed successfully in that district.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3148201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link