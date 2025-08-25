 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719458
Update notes via Steam Community
- Optimized billboards in the city
- Added an image and logo at game startup
- Fixed a bug where NPCs could be attached to the player
- Fixed an animation bug with dinosaurs when they walk
- Fixed a bug when entering the training room in multiplayer without having selected a character in 2nd player; the problem is also fixed when entering the city or the open world
- Added sound and cooldown when rotating characters in the item selection on a controller
- Optimized the LUT and transparency in adaptive performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
