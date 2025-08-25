⬖ Display of large numbers increased by 1 digit for a smoother late game precision: 1.23m -> 1.234m, 12.3m -> 12.34m, etc.
⬖ UI polishing for Chapter VI.
Update 25082025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3655581
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3655583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update