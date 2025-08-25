 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719457 Edited 25 August 2025 – 02:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⬖ Display of large numbers increased by 1 digit for a smoother late game precision: 1.23m -> 1.234m, 12.3m -> 12.34m, etc.

⬖ UI polishing for Chapter VI.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
macOS 64-bit Depot 3655583
