-Added a new character "Salus"
-Added a new weapon "Health Pistol" Salus starts with Health Pistol
-Added a quest to lockdown map
-Lockdown map is now locked with a keypad code found on other levels. (Good Luck)
-Wave number is only displayed During round change
-Music/Radio audio rework
-Character selection screen rework
-Reworked Aim down Sights system
-other various bug corrections
Patch 0.99.8.1
Update notes via Steam Community
