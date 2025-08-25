 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719456
-Added a new character "Salus"
-Added a new weapon "Health Pistol" Salus starts with Health Pistol
-Added a quest to lockdown map
-Lockdown map is now locked with a keypad code found on other levels. (Good Luck)
-Wave number is only displayed During round change
-Music/Radio audio rework
-Character selection screen rework
-Reworked Aim down Sights system
-other various bug corrections

