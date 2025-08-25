 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19719452 Edited 25 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added “Auto and Dynamic mode” text hint to the orientation options in the settings screen.
- Fixed a bug in the 4:3 aspect ratio setting where the UI would not click around 180 points from the top and bottom ends of the screen.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2476681
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2476682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link