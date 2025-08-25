Hi everyone! I've been doing some serious cooking right after releasing the Dino Map (what's new, right?). Well, this Major update came out of no where sense I typically push a preview of it before hand, but with Halloween just around the corner, I wanted to get another update out there before I begin development on Sketchy's Halloween!

Note, custom settings can only be applied while in Orbit, so be sure to set your values before landing.

Decreasing these settings will make the game significantly easier on all Tiers, allowing enemy health and damage be reduced to as low as 50%. However, reducing these settings also reduces the worth of all newly found loot (not loot already in the ship prior to landing from orbit). The lower the settings the lower the worth of loot. This is a necessary trade off because the overallocation of quota would be way too high due to enemies being very easy to defeat.

New Tier 1 Weapon – The “Pocket Rocket”. This very small rocket launcher is a mini version of the Big Daddy, Dealing roughly half the damage with a small blast radius. The smaller blast radius makes for a great means of high burst damage in small spaces/narrow corridors.

New Tier 3 Weapon – The “Super Nova”. This rifle works just like the pulse rifle, building heat overtime. However, the Super Nova does more damage the hotter it gets and has a 8% chance to light its target on fire or explode on the target for 30 damage if already on fire.

New Suit Modifier: Exosuit – reduces all incoming damage by 5% per point while increasing the cost of dodge by 10 stamina per point. I’ve added this modifier as a counterpart to dodging. For players that find themselves struggling to dodge or simply want to be a bit more "tanky" to take on tougher enemies, the exosuit is a great option. This makes for a balanced gameplay and allows players of different skill sets/playstyles to find something that works for them.

New Dodge ability – Yup you can dodge now with the defaulted “left alt” keybind. Dodge costs a base of 75 stamina. The dodge cost increases by 5 stamina for each point spent in the stamina modifier.

Life Form discovery popup has a new look. Discovering a lifeform now displays a creature’s strength and weakness and lasts for a much longer period of time before fading. This new informational popup will allow players to learn about creature mechanics right away rather than having to remember to run back to the ship and read about them. Players can always manually force close the popup by pressing "Y", if they don't want to see the information anymore.

Planet Teleporters have been redesigned to be more intuitive and convenient. The user interface for typing teleport commands or clicking on a teleport node button has been completely removed. Each Teleporter now has 2 sperate terminals that players simply interact with and immediately begin teleporting. This removes the tedious opening of the Teleport Screen as you move loot back and forth, making the process much more seamless.

Additionally, Teleporters in Level 1 and Level 2 can now travel to each other. No more teleport from level 1 to Med Bay, then from Med Bay to Level 2 nonsense. Simply press the terminal with the destination you wish to go.

The Skip Night Shift Computer has been redesigned to be more intuitive and convenient. The user interface for typing the “Land” command has been removed. Players now simply interact with the screen just like teleporting, repairing items, etc. I have also updated its appearance so that it stands out better especially for new players who don’t know about the Skip Night Shift feature.

Updated the Custom Settings Layout to be more intuitive.

Consumables such as donuts, milk, etc. now provide 50% increased healing per Contract Tier.

Loot value now scales with group size. All loot that spawns on solo is increased by 30% to help with the unfair advantage of being alone. Groups with 5 or more players has slightly reduced value on spawned loot sense this number of players makes meeting quota obnoxiously easier than smaller groups.

Players no longer earn a reward from the Happy Meal if they sign down a contract on the Final Day to prevent contract failure. Sketchy doesn’t reward people who fail to meet the originally assigned quota. Be glad Sketchy is kind enough to even allow you to prevent complete failure in the first place.

Flamethrower Buff - Enemies lit on fire take 20% increased damage for the duration.

Lurk Root now takes damage from all heat-based weapons meaning that Pulse Rifle and Super Nova can kill lurk roots. However, Flame Throwers are the most effective. Pulse Rifle and Super Nova do much less damage to lurk roots.

Purchasing a new planet will automatically set that planet as the new destination (players had to redundantly reselect the planet after purchasing to travel to it which was unintuitive and inconvenient).

Increased the base value of Night Substances from 75 to 100.