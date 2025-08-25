Hi everyone! I've been doing some serious cooking right after releasing the Dino Map (what's new, right?). Well, this Major update came out of no where sense I typically push a preview of it before hand, but with Halloween just around the corner, I wanted to get another update out there before I begin development on Sketchy's Halloween!
NEW
New Dodge ability – Yup you can dodge now with the defaulted “left alt” keybind. Dodge costs a base of 75 stamina. The dodge cost increases by 5 stamina for each point spent in the stamina modifier.
New Suit Modifier: Exosuit – reduces all incoming damage by 5% per point while increasing the cost of dodge by 10 stamina per point. I’ve added this modifier as a counterpart to dodging. For players that find themselves struggling to dodge or simply want to be a bit more "tanky" to take on tougher enemies, the exosuit is a great option. This makes for a balanced gameplay and allows players of different skill sets/playstyles to find something that works for them.
New Tier 3 Weapon – The “Super Nova”. This rifle works just like the pulse rifle, building heat overtime. However, the Super Nova does more damage the hotter it gets and has a 8% chance to light its target on fire or explode on the target for 30 damage if already on fire.
New Tier 1 Weapon – The “Pocket Rocket”. This very small rocket launcher is a mini version of the Big Daddy, Dealing roughly half the damage with a small blast radius. The smaller blast radius makes for a great means of high burst damage in small spaces/narrow corridors.
New Custom Setting - Enemy Health (can only be applied in orbit).
New Custom Setting - Enemy Damage (can only be applied in orbit).
Decreasing these settings will make the game significantly easier on all Tiers, allowing enemy health and damage be reduced to as low as 50%. However, reducing these settings also reduces the worth of all newly found loot (not loot already in the ship prior to landing from orbit). The lower the settings the lower the worth of loot. This is a necessary trade off because the overallocation of quota would be way too high due to enemies being very easy to defeat.
Note, custom settings can only be applied while in Orbit, so be sure to set your values before landing.
UPDATES
General
Life Form discovery popup has a new look. Discovering a lifeform now displays a creature’s strength and weakness and lasts for a much longer period of time before fading. This new informational popup will allow players to learn about creature mechanics right away rather than having to remember to run back to the ship and read about them. Players can always manually force close the popup by pressing "Y", if they don't want to see the information anymore.
Planet Teleporters have been redesigned to be more intuitive and convenient. The user interface for typing teleport commands or clicking on a teleport node button has been completely removed. Each Teleporter now has 2 sperate terminals that players simply interact with and immediately begin teleporting. This removes the tedious opening of the Teleport Screen as you move loot back and forth, making the process much more seamless.
Additionally, Teleporters in Level 1 and Level 2 can now travel to each other. No more teleport from level 1 to Med Bay, then from Med Bay to Level 2 nonsense. Simply press the terminal with the destination you wish to go.
The Skip Night Shift Computer has been redesigned to be more intuitive and convenient. The user interface for typing the “Land” command has been removed. Players now simply interact with the screen just like teleporting, repairing items, etc. I have also updated its appearance so that it stands out better especially for new players who don’t know about the Skip Night Shift feature.
Updated the Custom Settings Layout to be more intuitive.
Consumables such as donuts, milk, etc. now provide 50% increased healing per Contract Tier.
Loot value now scales with group size. All loot that spawns on solo is increased by 30% to help with the unfair advantage of being alone. Groups with 5 or more players has slightly reduced value on spawned loot sense this number of players makes meeting quota obnoxiously easier than smaller groups.
Players no longer earn a reward from the Happy Meal if they sign down a contract on the Final Day to prevent contract failure. Sketchy doesn’t reward people who fail to meet the originally assigned quota. Be glad Sketchy is kind enough to even allow you to prevent complete failure in the first place.
Flamethrower Buff - Enemies lit on fire take 20% increased damage for the duration.
Lurk Root now takes damage from all heat-based weapons meaning that Pulse Rifle and Super Nova can kill lurk roots. However, Flame Throwers are the most effective. Pulse Rifle and Super Nova do much less damage to lurk roots.
Purchasing a new planet will automatically set that planet as the new destination (players had to redundantly reselect the planet after purchasing to travel to it which was unintuitive and inconvenient).
Increased the base value of Night Substances from 75 to 100.
Increased scan range of loot/items.
Enemies
Doppelgangers now copy the current Suit of the player it chose to copy! So, if you see a Cardboard Robot walking around, it might not be your friend…
Dopplegangers have gained a T2 and T3 evolution ability.
Doppleganger strength description has been updated.
Reduced Mosquito initial damage on attachment by 20%.
Some enemies have evolved at Tier 2. be sure to read about those.
Enemy Group Scaling Reworked! Enemies no longer scale health based on the number of players in the group. Instead, they take reduced damage per player around them. This will help balance out the difficulty for multiplayer where it was very difficult before to fight a creature if you left your teammates due to the large amount of health they would have due to scaling.
Enemies now prioritize targets with the highest damage. In other words, if you are playing multiplayer and you stop attacking your target, as long as the other person passes the amount of damage you dealt to that target, they should take aggro from you. Changing aggro has an internal cooldown to prevent the enemy from being trolled back and forth.
Elizabeth can only be damaged if she is actively chasing someone or is attached to them.
Toxy Corpse is now 1-handed and can be stored.
Currency
Furniture and Player skins are no longer purchased with credits so that players can dedicate credits to items/gameplay-driven features rather than “sacrificing” credits on furniture that is merely cosmetic.
New Currency “Cosmic Coin” – These coins are only rewarded for contracts completed over a 3-day duration. This new Currency is used for purchasing cosmetics such as Furniture and Player Skins. The number of coins rewarded is fixed per Tier, with higher Tier Contracts rewarding significantly more coins. Additionally, players can only earn a maximum of these coins based on the Tier they are assigned meaning that Tier 1 contracts cannot be farmed to buy T3 cosmetics sense Tier 1 is capped at 250 coins. If you want Tier 3 Cosmetics, then you must play Tier 3 and earn them.
Cosmic Currency Reward amount for completing a 3-day contract:
T1 = 85 (Capped at 250)
T2 = 350 (Capped at 1500)
T3 = 1000 (Capped at 15000)
With this new currency, making money to buy weapons is much easier so some weapons have been increased in price.
Shrink Ray cost increased from 200 credits to 300 credits.
Shrink recharge cost increased from 10 credits per charge to 15 credits per charge.
Gathering Capsule cost increased from 50 to 75 credits.
Compact Gathering Capsule price increased from 100 to 135 credits.
Big Daddy price increased from 350 to 500 credits.
Pet Progression
The number of Pet Eggs required to unlock pets has been reduced from 10 to 5.
Currency required to purchase a pet now cost Cosmic Coins rather than credits.
To build progress toward pets, Eggs MUST be turned in on the planet. Leaving the planet with the egg will remove its Eligibility to be turned in again. Do you sell it for money, keep it for decoration, or turn it in for pet progress and BONUS Cosmic Coins? Make this decision before you depart!
Pet Egg Planet BONUS! If players choose to turn in the pet on the planet, they will earn Cosmic Coins as an extra reward, allowing them to save up for Cosmetics even quicker.
Pet Egg turn in Cosmic Currency Reward amount:
1. T1 = 75 (Capped at 250)
2. T2 = 275 (Capped at 1500)
3. T3 = 650 (Capped at 15000)
FIXES
Fixed an issue where sometimes gathering something with a capsule equipped could cause an item on the action bar to be swapped with the gathered item causing the origin item to be lost.
Fixed an issue where weapons dropped in the apartment caused a fake version of the item to spawn.
Fixed an access crate that was obstructed inside a rock in Level 2 Port Jurassic making it inaccessible.
Fixed an issue where the Water in Port Jurassic was blocking range damage such as pulse rifle and shotgun.
Fixed an issue where changing suits while holding an item in an empty slot would cause the item to create a false duplicate in the slot next to it.
Fixed an issue where the Big Daddy was not showing the Ammo Resource bar.
Fixed an issue where the Big Daddy was not dealing damage to players if they had friendly fire off.
Fixed an issue where the Big Daddy splash radius was not working properly.
Fixed an issue where Placing loot into the Freezer in Sketchy’s Apartment would cause the loot to become invisible.
Fixed an issue where sometimes clients could not interact with Drop Off Box.
Fixed an issue where sometimes, items dropped into the drop off box could still be interacted with.
Fixed an issue where replenishing an item was causing its value to become zero.
Fixed an issue where Pew Pew would sometimes continue following a player after it was done shooting missiles.
Fixed an issue where changing a keybind would prevent the player from mouse scrolling to other key binds unless they closed the Menu.
Fixed an issue where the T3 Bar Furniture was not loading its textures properly.
Fixed an issue with weapon descriptions for T2 and T3 shovels, blades, and pickaxes not displaying the correct damage value.
Fixed various crouch animations while holding weapons for the Carboard Robot and a number of weapons such as pickaxe and shovel appearing to other clients as though the robot was not holding them correctly.
Fixed an issue where Greed would run away after stealing an item then turn and attack players who were holding items rather than ignoring them until they attacked him first.
Fixed an issue where the Gathering Capsule would become invisible after gathering something.
Fixed an issue where the Snowman could get stuck standing still after shooting icicles.
Fixed an issue where the scanner would sometimes pickup things too far away or visibility obstructed.
What's Next?
Controller Support
I am currently working on Xbox Controller Support and hoping to push a beta build for the community to begin testing in the next couple weeks. Please Join the discord to stay updated with that progress.
Halloween
Spooky season is just around the corner! I will begin work on Halloween right after I push Controller Support to Beta. This Halloween will bring a brand new Horror Map that I am excited for everyone to experience.
Changed files in this update