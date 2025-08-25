 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719328
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

It's the Shackles of Ellswyn August update!

It's time to show your Queen your devotion to her by worshipping her boots!
Also includes some routing adjustments to add content routes to sections that were previously dead ends.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2019241
  • Loading history…
