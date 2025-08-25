 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719245 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content- Arcturan alternate introduction cutscene
Fix for text overrun in gift/demand UI with very high treasuries
Fix for rare case of blockade messages appearing on initial exploration

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
