The latest patch, which will update your game to "Ver. 1.0.4" is available now. This update will adjust gameplay and fix some issues. We kindly ask that you apply the latest update file before playing.

▼Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the swordsman would not appear when entering a map containing the "Red Crystal Room" in the "Barren Volcano" area.

Fixed an issue where the time displayed in the save slot was also counting during sleep mode.

Fixed an issue where players could become buried in a wall and take damage when proceeding through certain MAZE using specific steps.

Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the player touched and died simultaneously with the boss when releasing GAIA.

Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable without transitioning to the game over screen upon death under specific conditions during the "Orange Bragza: Terrias-Valou " battle.

Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable when performing specific actions in the space battleship area while in mini-pack mode.

Fixed an issue where events that had already occurred in the space battleship area could reoccur under specific conditions, making the game unplayable.

Fixed an issue where players could become buried in a wall when caught on special terrain with ACTIV shots during the "Lord of Gluttony" battle.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash after a certain period of time if the time ran out while the player was stopped at the edge of the screen during the Withered Volcano MAZE boss battle.