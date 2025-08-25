 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719112 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small fix.

-Fixed an issue where the character creation would crash when mousing over the blade flurry scroll.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2825131
