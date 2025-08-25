 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19719082 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • fixed an issue where alphabet stickers didn't order correctly in the UI
  • fixed an issue where the 'no items' object of the blueprint view wasn't refreshing correctly
  • fixed an issue where blueprint thumbnails weren't refreshing correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3443881
