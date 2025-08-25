 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19719047 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



With this new item added to Vanquish Evil -- player characters gain +25 Lifeforce (HP).

This item can be found from vanquished monsters.

Continuing to add more items to the game, hope you enjoy these new additions!

GnarlyTree Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3781741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link