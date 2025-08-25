Patch 0.11.03

Kinetic upgrades now properly charge when using keyboard controls



Clicking exit from victory or defeat menus will no longer restart



The “No Current Mission” button is no longer selectable with the mouse in the Mission Menu



You can no longer select the “no current mission” (with no available save) button after launching the game if you launch with the Simulator on and then toggle it off



Mouse Control improvements for synergy navigation in the upgrade and inventory menus



Mouse Control improvements for Simulator navigation, specifically the Synergy and Library/Inventory sections



The Synergy shortcut buttons will no longer stop working



The Reset Equips button will no longer cause the Simulator to stop taking your input



Exiting the Simulator menu with the shortcut will no longer trigger Phase Shift



When the synergy list is selected, the synergy button no longer shows the X button icon (unless you’ve rebound it to X)



If you skip the synergy menu animations, the upgrade counters will no longer have varying levels of transparency/visibility



Working through the Simulator to bring it from Alpha to Beta, but not there yet. I was planning to wait to post this update, but was alerted to an issue with kinetic upgrades for keyboard users. Gamepad and Keyboard share the same control code for 99% of the game, but the 1% played a big prank on me.