Patch 0.11.03
Working through the Simulator to bring it from Alpha to Beta, but not there yet. I was planning to wait to post this update, but was alerted to an issue with kinetic upgrades for keyboard users. Gamepad and Keyboard share the same control code for 99% of the game, but the 1% played a big prank on me.
Misc Bugs
- Kinetic upgrades now properly charge when using keyboard controls
- Clicking exit from victory or defeat menus will no longer restart
- The “No Current Mission” button is no longer selectable with the mouse in the Mission Menu
- You can no longer select the “no current mission” (with no available save) button after launching the game if you launch with the Simulator on and then toggle it off
- Mouse Control improvements for synergy navigation in the upgrade and inventory menus
Simulator Bugs
- Mouse Control improvements for Simulator navigation, specifically the Synergy and Library/Inventory sections
- The Synergy shortcut buttons will no longer stop working
- The Reset Equips button will no longer cause the Simulator to stop taking your input
- Exiting the Simulator menu with the shortcut will no longer trigger Phase Shift
- When the synergy list is selected, the synergy button no longer shows the X button icon (unless you’ve rebound it to X)
- If you skip the synergy menu animations, the upgrade counters will no longer have varying levels of transparency/visibility
