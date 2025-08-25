 Skip to content
25 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.11.03


Working through the Simulator to bring it from Alpha to Beta, but not there yet. I was planning to wait to post this update, but was alerted to an issue with kinetic upgrades for keyboard users. Gamepad and Keyboard share the same control code for 99% of the game, but the 1% played a big prank on me.

Misc Bugs
  • Kinetic upgrades now properly charge when using keyboard controls
  • Clicking exit from victory or defeat menus will no longer restart
  • The “No Current Mission” button is no longer selectable with the mouse in the Mission Menu
  • You can no longer select the “no current mission” (with no available save) button after launching the game if you launch with the Simulator on and then toggle it off
  • Mouse Control improvements for synergy navigation in the upgrade and inventory menus


Simulator Bugs
  • Mouse Control improvements for Simulator navigation, specifically the Synergy and Library/Inventory sections
  • The Synergy shortcut buttons will no longer stop working
  • The Reset Equips button will no longer cause the Simulator to stop taking your input
  • Exiting the Simulator menu with the shortcut will no longer trigger Phase Shift
  • When the synergy list is selected, the synergy button no longer shows the X button icon (unless you’ve rebound it to X)
  • If you skip the synergy menu animations, the upgrade counters will no longer have varying levels of transparency/visibility

