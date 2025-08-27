Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Today is the day Snow • Fall officially broke even...



Wahaha, you fools! It was all apart of my dastardly plan, I'm now going to spend all of this money on OC commissions!



...Although that was a joke, it technically isn't wrong, since all of the money is just going back into Snow • Fall...



Anyway, that's about all, so let's just get into it.





Additions



-It is now impossible to draw recently played or discarded Cubes unless you have no other options. Hopefully the last change I'll have to make to the drawing system (and hopefully makes Disk x Card more bearable)

-Euryale's Chibi has been added to the Customization Roster.

-Screw will now lose all stacks upon reaching 3+ stacks





Balance • Changes



-Arterial Targeting Water Cost has been increased to 4

-Goin' Down! Water Cost has been increased to 2

-Fighting Boost now cost 1 Water, making it Water neutral

-The rolls of Gritting have been slightly reduced

-The rolls of Cheap Highs and its upgraded variants have been slightly reduced

-Reduced the roll of the first Droplet of New Idea from 1-2 to 1-1

-LBoming damage range reduced from 1-4 to 1-3





Bug • Fixes

This fucking Cube haunts me in my nightmares...at least this section is shorter this time around



-The "19 Hit Combo!" Goal now works in accordance to the updated hand size

-Fixed a bug in which Ugh...Garbage & God-ish would activate their Droplet effects twice

-Fixed a bug in which Envy Baby could get softlocked on the event screen

-Fixed a bug in which Envious Blue could reduce Crystalline Damage to 0

