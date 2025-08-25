 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19718959 Edited 25 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Unknowz!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

  • General game optimization (around 1ms per frame gained, resulting in up to 10 additional FPS depending on your configuration).

