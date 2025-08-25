Thank you for playing Unknowz!
Here’s what’s new in this update:
General game optimization (around 1ms per frame gained, resulting in up to 10 additional FPS depending on your configuration).
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
General game optimization (around 1ms per frame gained, resulting in up to 10 additional FPS depending on your configuration).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update