Hello, shopkeepers of Ursa!



Thank you to everyone who has supported Teddy’s Haven during its Early Access journey. Whether you have played, shared, streamed, or made a video, your support allows me to continue creating a game I am deeply passionate about. This update brings a few new features designed to let you engage even more with the world and story of the shop.



Memorial Stones

You can now place memorial stones in your shop or around Ursa. These stones work like headstones, letting you engrave the name of a loved one you wish to remember. They are a quiet, meaningful way to honor someone special. As long as we remember them, they are never truly gone.



Scaling Features

Most decorations are now scalable. This means you can make items larger or smaller, giving you even more freedom to personalize your shop exactly the way you want.



New Weapon Displays

Three new weapon displays have been added. Inspired by suggestions from other shopkeepers, these include stacked designs that allow you to showcase your collection in new ways.



More Weapon Contracts

New late game Weaponsmith contracts have been added, giving shopkeepers access to even more powerful and interesting weapons. Some earlier contracts have also been expanded to include additional weapons, providing more variety for your shop.



Bin of Devastation

If the Pit of Devastation isn’t enough, you can now purchase a Bin of Devastation for all your crate-destroying needs. Perfect for tidying up or just having fun with your empty boxes.



Cats Can Follow!

Your pets can now follow you around the shop. One pet can follow while another stays where you leave it, adding a little extra life and charm to your store as you move about.



Polish and Bug Fixes

Some rough edges have been smoothed out, and several less common bugs have been fixed thanks to community feedback.



Looking ahead, the next major patch will take a little longer to arrive, but it will include a feature many of you have requested: Farming. This has been in development for some time, and I have a few surprises in store.



Thank you all again for your love and support. Your encouragement has meant so much to me and my family, and it continues to help Teddy’s Haven grow.