25 August 2025 Build 19718944 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
New Mode
- Endless Mode is now available. You can play without the 30-day time limit; a daily tax that increases each day is applied based on difficulty.

Improvements
- Some UI elements have been improved.

Balance
- Short selling balance has been adjusted.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed minor UI text/label issues and improved a few edge-case messages.
- General stability and small performance fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3882741
