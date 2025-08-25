New Mode
- Endless Mode is now available. You can play without the 30-day time limit; a daily tax that increases each day is applied based on difficulty.
Improvements
- Some UI elements have been improved.
Balance
- Short selling balance has been adjusted.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed minor UI text/label issues and improved a few edge-case messages.
- General stability and small performance fixes.
🛠️ v1.1.0 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update