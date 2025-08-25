overhauled the buzz powers for more fun strategy building and swings
fix for losing proper scaling shop costs during reloads
responding to texts gives random amounts of cash
improved messaging across all minigames for rewards
increased time for pull down toggle to play minigames from 5 to 15
buzz power unlocks properly track over time and reloads
resource icons for buzz and virality that fly when earned
more bugfixes
0.5.6 - buzz powers, ux, balance and fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3725621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update