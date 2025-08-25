 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19718904 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
overhauled the buzz powers for more fun strategy building and swings
fix for losing proper scaling shop costs during reloads
responding to texts gives random amounts of cash
improved messaging across all minigames for rewards
increased time for pull down toggle to play minigames from 5 to 15
buzz power unlocks properly track over time and reloads
resource icons for buzz and virality that fly when earned
more bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link