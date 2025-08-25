 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19718865 Edited 25 August 2025 – 00:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Deprecated 32-bit Windows version (please switch to a 64-bit install!)
  • Added 'rune' decorative tiles for use in the campaign
  • Added 3 new environmental metal wall blocks and 1 new metal floor block
  • Added support for selecting multiple buildings in command mode at once
  • Added editor support for colored floor/wall configuration
  • Removed "walls to cliffs" button
  • Added support for filling regions with cliffs using fill tool mode
  • Added support for painting floors under certain liquids in editor
  • Fixed colored floors/walls not being filled or mirrored properly in editor
  • Fixed player not being able to command units properly when dead
  • Fixed campaign games continuing even after core destruction
  • Fixed bullets spawning backwards at low FPS values
  • Fixed block configurations in schematics changing when item/block IDs change
  • Fixed dead buildings being readable/writable in logic
  • Fixed NaN being a possible value in logic
  • Improved precision of stats displayed in core database
  • Updates to Planetary Launch Terminal and Geothermal Stronghold submissions
  • Many various changes to Erekir turret stats

Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch

Windows 64-bit Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
Linux 64-bit Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
macOS Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
