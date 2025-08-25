- Deprecated 32-bit Windows version (please switch to a 64-bit install!)
- Added 'rune' decorative tiles for use in the campaign
- Added 3 new environmental metal wall blocks and 1 new metal floor block
- Added support for selecting multiple buildings in command mode at once
- Added editor support for colored floor/wall configuration
- Removed "walls to cliffs" button
- Added support for filling regions with cliffs using fill tool mode
- Added support for painting floors under certain liquids in editor
- Fixed colored floors/walls not being filled or mirrored properly in editor
- Fixed player not being able to command units properly when dead
- Fixed campaign games continuing even after core destruction
- Fixed bullets spawning backwards at low FPS values
- Fixed block configurations in schematics changing when item/block IDs change
- Fixed dead buildings being readable/writable in logic
- Fixed NaN being a possible value in logic
- Improved precision of stats displayed in core database
- Updates to Planetary Launch Terminal and Geothermal Stronghold submissions
- Many various changes to Erekir turret stats
Build 151 (Beta)
Update notes via Steam Community
