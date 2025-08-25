ONLINE MULTIPLAYER IS FINALLY OUT! It is still HEAVLY under construction (since we are still in early access) so if you find a bug, please let us know and put it in the #bugs-and-help channel in our discord server and we we'll fix it as fast as we can.
But other then that YOU CAN UPDATE YOUR GAME NOW!!!
Thank you for your support and we will have a another patch coming soon to fix the first wave of bugs.
The Multiplayer Update (0.2.0)
