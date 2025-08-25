"But what if he is not alone? What if we banished the wrong one... And the one who nurtures hatred in his heart is still there, huh?"

Well then, greetings, hunters. I won’t introduce myself — I am the one who coordinates the actions of the headquarters, squads, and even lone operatives.

The matter is important, so let’s get straight to the point.

Who were they in life...

Don’t bother looking for a passport — it’s not there.

With the "Document Search" content enabled, you will now receive a stack of case files on people who once died in this building.

Your task is to find, among them, the one who truly poses a threat.

Find out how he died...

You will now be able to learn how the entity lost its life.

To do this, a new Seal has been added to your arsenal — it allows you to visualize the ghost.

From there, it’s up to you to recognize the signs and determine in what form death came to this person.

Understand what he feared...

Everyone fears something — and even in death, that fear clings to its owner.

Your journal contains descriptions of every phobia. Study them all and, following our specialists’ guidelines, determine what the dangerous entity so desperately fears.

Take everything into your own hands

We’ve added a new mechanic that allows you to drag certain objects in the rooms.

This will help you identify some phobias (and, of course, just for fun).

When you hover over an item, a distinct icon will appear.

Remember: your hands must be empty.

This is his possession

-Additionally, the case file will include a description of the ghost’s favorite possession (if the corresponding content is enabled).

- You will first receive a general description of the item category, and then — 8 minutes later — a description of the specific item.

Note: These descriptions are intentionally broad. Read them carefully before drawing conclusions.

Potential favorite items are now cursed.

You won’t be able to take them out of the house or photograph them until you break the curse.

Here’s a short course from yours truly on how to act in such situations:

Study the case file and determine the item’s category. Wait eight minutes to receive the exact description of the item (there are plenty of files to keep you busy meanwhile). Locate the favorite item based on the description. Break the curse binding the item using the UV flashlight. Remember: this is always a risk. The moment you shine the light, the Hunt phase will begin.

Burn away the curse gradually, surviving the dangerous periods. The ghost will head directly to the spot where the curse is being burned. Make sure you’ve chosen the right item — photos or activity can help confirm it. Finally, burn the favorite item.

Try to escape the deadly trap

Meet “Hiroku” — an entity that can turn your life into hell.

In the desolate corridors of abandoned buildings, you can hear the sinister scraping of claws, and the sounds around it twist unnaturally — as if turned inside out.

Fear not just the chilling terror of its presence, but the moment you become bound by it

This is the gateway to hell...

Gate A, Gate B, and Gate C — multiple entrances to what was once a vast complex of industrial zones.

These buildings were abandoned long before it all began, but even when they were "alive," this place claimed souls: accidental deaths at work, and later — a silent refuge where no one would hear the screams.

All of this has shaped a sinister aura around the area. And what else, if not that, would draw unwanted attention from the other side?

Gate A

Gate B

Gate C

After the rework, District has been split into three smaller maps.

Whether that’s for better or worse — that’s for you to decide!

More information

The reward screen after completing a contract has been reworked, and now provides more detailed information.

In addition to the ghost type, you will now see its name, level, and the contract duration.

Reward details have also been expanded: earnings from photos, objectives, and additional content are now displayed separately.

And there’s also some extra information included.

So what was fixed?

Fixed a bug where Doppler and Pishachi did not create their clones on the corresponding levels.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the curtain in the lobby.

Fixed a synchronization bug with favorite items where the host could see the item but the client could not.

Fixed the ability of Pyru at level one.

Greenwood St.: Removed the ability to climb onto the beam near the stairs.

Fixed a bug where the path to the portal could lead through a wall on the Diner map.

So what was changed?