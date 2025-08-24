 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718677 Edited 25 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Clients can now smash held props.

  • Added all vehicles (some are not fully functional yet).

  • Added helicopters.

  • Added the Stinger AA Missile Launcher.

  • Added the Toolgun.

  • Added the "Spawnpoint Changer" tool to the Toolgun.

  • Added a lobby creation dialog. You can now set the maximum player count for your lobby.

  • The Train Depot map is now complete.

  • Siege Game Mode: Player damage is now disabled until a wave starts.

  • Siege Game Mode: Fixed incorrect difficulty settings on the client.

  • Siege Game Mode: You can now disconnect after death by holding both triggers.

  • Vehicle steering wheel has been reworked and should now be more stable.

  • Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in first gear.

  • Fixed an issue where a dead player would collide with their own body.

  • Fixed vehicle stuttering after taking damage.

  • Fixed jittery vehicle movement on clients.

  • Fixed several desync issues with vehicle seats.

  • Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t holster pre-spawned items.

  • Fixed incorrect player counts displaying in the lobby and multiplayer tab.

  • Bows and arrows now work correctly.

  • Various other small fixes and improvements.

