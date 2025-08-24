Clients can now smash held props.

Added all vehicles (some are not fully functional yet).

Added helicopters.

Added the Stinger AA Missile Launcher.

Added the Toolgun.

Added the "Spawnpoint Changer" tool to the Toolgun.

Added a lobby creation dialog. You can now set the maximum player count for your lobby.

The Train Depot map is now complete.

Siege Game Mode: Player damage is now disabled until a wave starts.

Siege Game Mode: Fixed incorrect difficulty settings on the client.

Siege Game Mode: You can now disconnect after death by holding both triggers.

Vehicle steering wheel has been reworked and should now be more stable.

Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in first gear.

Fixed an issue where a dead player would collide with their own body.

Fixed vehicle stuttering after taking damage.

Fixed jittery vehicle movement on clients.

Fixed several desync issues with vehicle seats.

Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t holster pre-spawned items.

Fixed incorrect player counts displaying in the lobby and multiplayer tab.

Bows and arrows now work correctly.