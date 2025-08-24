 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718655
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed loop counter on end screen
- Railguns now charge slightly faster and deal slightly more damage
- Fixed a visual issue with Soulfury (unique railgun) and rebalanced it as well

Windows Monolith Content Depot 603961
Linux Monolith Content Depot 603962
