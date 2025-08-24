 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718612
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug where exiting Arena early skipped to Credits instead of returning to Level Select
- Fixed incorrect medal total on Credits end screen (now shows 109 instead of 110)
- Credits end screen will now return to Level Select from 2nd completion onwards.
- Added Puzzle pieces display to File Select and Level Select. As well as incorporating into the file completion %
- Fixed softlock when ‘playing dirty’ in Bowling, with updated results dialogue.
- Shopping Spree time limit extended by 60 secs with more high-value items added.
- Silver time targets extended in all levels.
- Gas Station disposal zone volumes updated.
- Level collision fixes in Courtroom and Love Hotel
- Car washing objective in Plaza has been adjusted to require more of the car to be cleaned.
- Targets moved in Plaza Target Break to be easier to see where they were off-screen.
- More objects added to Acuvac’s House
- Garbage disposal button fixed in Acuvac’s House
- Acuvac driving audio rebalanced
- Many object physics properties tweaked & refined

