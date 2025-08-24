- Fixed bug where exiting Arena early skipped to Credits instead of returning to Level Select

- Fixed incorrect medal total on Credits end screen (now shows 109 instead of 110)

- Credits end screen will now return to Level Select from 2nd completion onwards.

- Added Puzzle pieces display to File Select and Level Select. As well as incorporating into the file completion %

- Fixed softlock when ‘playing dirty’ in Bowling, with updated results dialogue.

- Shopping Spree time limit extended by 60 secs with more high-value items added.

- Silver time targets extended in all levels.

- Gas Station disposal zone volumes updated.

- Level collision fixes in Courtroom and Love Hotel

- Car washing objective in Plaza has been adjusted to require more of the car to be cleaned.

- Targets moved in Plaza Target Break to be easier to see where they were off-screen.

- More objects added to Acuvac’s House

- Garbage disposal button fixed in Acuvac’s House

- Acuvac driving audio rebalanced

- Many object physics properties tweaked & refined