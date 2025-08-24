Dear Wizards,

Hello everyone! Thank you for every message you’ve shared on social media, the Steam community, and comment sections. Whether it’s encouragement, criticism, or valuable suggestions, we’ve carefully read and highly valued all your feedback, and we’ve been working hard to incorporate it into the ongoing optimization of the game.

In this update, we’ve made several adjustments and fixes based on the recent concentrated feedback and experience details from players. Here are the specific changes:

🛠️【Optimization Overview】:

✨ System Adjustments:

New "Rune Stone Downgrade Function": Enhanced (starred) Rune Stones can now be used as regular versions in synthesis. After synthesis, 2 regular Rune Stones will be returned.

Debt Mechanism Adjustment: Interest will no longer be triggered while in debt.

Increased Gold Drops: The amount of gold dropped in the mid-to-late stages of regular matches has been increased to help everyone accumulate resources faster.

Highest Difficulty Upgrade: We’ve enhanced the numerical values of the highest difficulty mode. Wizards seeking extreme challenges, are you ready for the true test?

Reduced Early-Game Pressure: The strength of monsters in the first minute of all difficulty levels has been universally reduced, giving everyone more time to develop.

Chest Mechanism Optimization: The health of monster-dropped chests has been reduced, making it easier to open them~

👁️ Visual and Experience Improvements:

Eyeball-Type Skill Effects Optimization: Reduced the transparency of special effects, minimizing vision obstruction during battles for a clearer combat experience.

Sell Function Optimization: Adjusted icons and UI layout to make the function easier to recognize and significantly reduce accidental clicks.

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Fixed the display error for the maximum quantity in the Illustrated Handbook.

Fixed the display error for the "Sunny-Side Up Egg" triple synthesis recipe (Note: Sunny-Side Up Eggs cannot be further synthesized).

"Annihilation Stone" will no longer appear in the store.

Added a secondary confirmation pop-up: Restarting, abandoning a match, or returning to the main menu now requires confirmation again to avoid accidental exits.

🧙‍♀️【Character Adjustments】:

Anna has received a numerical boost! We hope she’ll have a stronger presence on the battlefield.

We sincerely thank every player for your patience and continuous support. "Little Witch Survivors" is still in a stage of continuous growth and optimization, and we look forward to your continued companionship as we work together to create a more complete magical world adventure experience!

Wishing everyone a joyful adventure in the magical world. If you have any questions or ideas, feel free to share them with us at any time~✨

Finally, a Chinese player has drawn some amazing fan art of certain characters from "Little Witch Survivors," and I’d like to share it with everyone!