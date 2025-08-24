- Added on-screen button prompts for Yin/Yang attack. This can be turned off in the Options menu.
- Updated Tutorial flow to better explain Reincarnation mechanics
- Fixed a bug with Soul Shard fusion calculation
- Fixed a bug where using Weapon Art while boss was on the ground breaks their hitbox
- Fixed a bug where mouse cursor popped up during Cinematic cutscene
- Tuned some attack hitboxes to better hit the player
- Fixed a bug where some bosses spawn Soul Limbo on death
- Fixed a bug where turrets permanently lose aggro when player goes outside range then return
- Changed Swim Up/Down controls to RB and LB
- Increased the speed of loot drop so player no longer have to wait for dead body to dissolve
- Fixed a bug where player could repeatedly trigger door opening animation
- Fixed a visual bug where character is stuck with an overlay VFX effect
- Implemented a possible fix for when the player suddenly unable to turn after attacking
- Implemented a possible fix for Confirmation box getting stuck on screen when unlocking new skill
- Slightly raised LockOn Camera to give a better view of the opponent
- Reduced the Woodsman’s fire glow
- Slightly longer Red/Blue/Yellow flash when enemies perform an unblockable attack
- Various other minor visual and UI bug fixes
Patch Notes 0.8.6.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update