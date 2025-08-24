 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718446
  • Added on-screen button prompts for Yin/Yang attack. This can be turned off in the Options menu.
  • Updated Tutorial flow to better explain Reincarnation mechanics
  • Fixed a bug with Soul Shard fusion calculation
  • Fixed a bug where using Weapon Art while boss was on the ground breaks their hitbox
  • Fixed a bug where mouse cursor popped up during Cinematic cutscene
  • Tuned some attack hitboxes to better hit the player
  • Fixed a bug where some bosses spawn Soul Limbo on death
  • Fixed a bug where turrets permanently lose aggro when player goes outside range then return
  • Changed Swim Up/Down controls to RB and LB
  • Increased the speed of loot drop so player no longer have to wait for dead body to dissolve
  • Fixed a bug where player could repeatedly trigger door opening animation
  • Fixed a visual bug where character is stuck with an overlay VFX effect
  • Implemented a possible fix for when the player suddenly unable to turn after attacking
  • Implemented a possible fix for Confirmation box getting stuck on screen when unlocking new skill
  • Slightly raised LockOn Camera to give a better view of the opponent
  • Reduced the Woodsman’s fire glow
  • Slightly longer Red/Blue/Yellow flash when enemies perform an unblockable attack
  • Various other minor visual and UI bug fixes

