24 August 2025 Build 19718352 Edited 24 August 2025 – 22:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 4 (2025-08-24)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update is a release candidate for vh0.8.0 and makes a much-needed improvement to the settings UI...

Changes and Updates:

*Changed settings menu background from a highly saturated blue color to a nicer, less saturated gradient

*Code cleanup and optimization

Changed depots in vh-open-beta branch

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2622141
