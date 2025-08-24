 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718263 Edited 24 August 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance


✅ Some anomalies have been moved from normal to hard difficulty
✅ New normal anomalies added to replace them
✅ Nightmare difficulty floor requirements reduced from 10 to 8, and 15 to 12 for last section

— Hidden Palace 🏛️

Changed files in this update

