- Updated custom cursors point to match actual cursor point. This caused clicks on the left-side of cells to be unrecognized as cell clicks.
- Further implemented multiplayer aspects on the backend.
- As stated in several previous updates... Leaderboards are NOW actually working. Before they we're attempting to use "Minesweep: Resonance" leaderboards, instead of what they should be using which is "Minesweep: Resonance Playtest" leaderboards.
v0.2.3 non-numbered patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update