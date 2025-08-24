 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718253 Edited 24 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated custom cursors point to match actual cursor point. This caused clicks on the left-side of cells to be unrecognized as cell clicks.
  • Further implemented multiplayer aspects on the backend.
  • As stated in several previous updates... Leaderboards are NOW actually working. Before they we're attempting to use "Minesweep: Resonance" leaderboards, instead of what they should be using which is "Minesweep: Resonance Playtest" leaderboards.

