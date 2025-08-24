 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718235
Hi Space Cadets,


Thanks to your feedback I've fixed a bug that unlocked a shortcut gate to the Galactabatory.

NOTE: If you are currently stuck there, you can now simply 'teleport' out using the map, it should bring you back safely on to Quamar Station

v1.0.9

🐛 BUG FIXES

  • Fix for an unintentional premature skip to the Galactabatory, the doorway was being unlocked causing the player to end up stuck there

Thanks for playing and thanks for your help in improving the game.

Marcel -dev

