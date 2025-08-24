Hi Space Cadets,



Thanks to your feedback I've fixed a bug that unlocked a shortcut gate to the Galactabatory.

NOTE: If you are currently stuck there, you can now simply 'teleport' out using the map, it should bring you back safely on to Quamar Station

v1.0.9

🐛 BUG FIXES

Fix for an unintentional premature skip to the Galactabatory, the doorway was being unlocked causing the player to end up stuck there

Thanks for playing and thanks for your help in improving the game.

Marcel -dev