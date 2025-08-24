Hello everyone! Just added a few Steam achievements for those who like that sort of thing. Some are for playing through a course, some are for playing through them under a stroke limit, one for playing them all, and one for playing all under a very strict limit.



If you've played the game already and saved at some point, go to the door at the clubhouse and look at your records. If you've played a course and it shows under 999 strokes, then your course progress was saved and you will get achievements after going through all of the dialogue boxes for the records.



Not sure how many people that have this have played my other games on here, but I'm using this as a test to add achievements to my other games, so thanks for your help and support!