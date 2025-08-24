Thank you everyone that has played Reverse Fishing over the past week and well done to everyone that beat the game!



Also a massive congratulations to oogapooki on winning the speedrun competition with an insane time of 1 minutes, 41.386 seconds!!



With that competition over it is time for the first content drop. I have expanded the speedrunning section to include a modified version of each level. These versions have no checkpoints and no moving platforms. The jumps are easier as this is less about needing to make difficult jumps to progress and more about finding ways to jump around as fast you can!



Along side this is 3 new achievements. When you have a time set on all 5 speedrun levels, if your total combined time is less than 45/30/25 minutes you will unlock an achievement!



I hope you enjoy the update and I look forward to seeing the insane completion times you manage to achieve!



Also, here are some patch notes:

New Music has now been added to the game created by my amazing friend Hugo, credits have been updated.

Changed background color for Challenge mode Achievement Icons to gold.

Fixed Cosmetic achievements only unlocking when you open the escape menu, they should now be achieved upon picking up the collectable.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to pre-charge your jump in speedrun mode.

Fixed wall hitboxes on Warehouse.

Currently the method to start a regular game and a speedrun are different which is annoying and I will be fixing that soon. I have another update in the works right now and once it is ready I will be changing how the menus work. Hope you enjoy! Let me know if you have any problems!



~Doug