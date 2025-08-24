 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718113
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Space builders, this update comes packed with new tools and performance improvements to boost your building!

New Features
Drag and drop to select an area, then:

Copy / Paste: easily duplicate structures with

Ctrl + C → Copy

Ctrl + V → Paste

Quick Sell: remove and sell selected buildings with

Ctrl + Del

⚙️ Performance Improvements

We’ve optimized calculations so your asteroid factory can grow even larger:

In stress tests we built 120 ore mines of each resource, with their pipes and refineries, reaching about ~4 GB RAM and 50% CPU usage on a PC over 5 years old.

This means the game should run smoothly on most systems.

If you notice lag, try reducing the number of mines and especially pipes.

Lowering graphics settings reduces shadows and can improve CPU performance, but the heaviest load comes from calculations when moving lots of resources.

Keep building, exploring, and enjoying the space journey!

