- Upgrade inventory tooltips now show the rarity of the upgrade and whether or not it can be stacked
- Adjusted rarities of many upgrades
- Fixed bullets behaving incorrectly while time is stopped
- Replays menu no longer crashes when trying to render an upgrade that doesn't exist
- Fixed files button not working when the relevant folder is missing
- Fixed crash when entering The City of Gold
- Reduced your health from 4 to 3 hearts
- Increased Bandage price from $200 to $250
- When buying a present, it is now opened even if you don't have room in your upgrade inventory
- Enemies now shake regardless of the screen shake setting
- The minimap provided by the Map upgrade now displays correctly regardless of graphics settings
- The minimap now also shows the location of enemies
Various Fixes (Early Access 57.2)
Update notes via Steam Community
