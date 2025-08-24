 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19718072 Edited 24 August 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Upgrade inventory tooltips now show the rarity of the upgrade and whether or not it can be stacked
  • Adjusted rarities of many upgrades
  • Fixed bullets behaving incorrectly while time is stopped
  • Replays menu no longer crashes when trying to render an upgrade that doesn't exist
  • Fixed files button not working when the relevant folder is missing
  • Fixed crash when entering The City of Gold
  • Reduced your health from 4 to 3 hearts
  • Increased Bandage price from $200 to $250
  • When buying a present, it is now opened even if you don't have room in your upgrade inventory
  • Enemies now shake regardless of the screen shake setting
  • The minimap provided by the Map upgrade now displays correctly regardless of graphics settings
  • The minimap now also shows the location of enemies

