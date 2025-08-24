Changed- Added validation and restoration of missing crafting recipes based on unlocked milestones on player load.
Fixed- Fixed crash when using healing effects on self.
- Fixed crash in Stashing screen.
- Fixed crash when attempting to filter maps in the Map Maker screen.
- Fixed bug when moving stacks of items that have an auto-stack property (e.g., arrows), which could result in moving just 1 item instead of stacks.
- Fixed tooltips of available resources popping out of bounds in the Crafting Screen.
- Removed Gingerbread buff from Porridge and Fruit Salad.
