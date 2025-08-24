 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 August 2025 Build 19718060 Edited 24 August 2025 – 21:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

- Added validation and restoration of missing crafting recipes based on unlocked milestones on player load.

Fixed

- Fixed crash when using healing effects on self.
- Fixed crash in Stashing screen.
- Fixed crash when attempting to filter maps in the Map Maker screen.
- Fixed bug when moving stacks of items that have an auto-stack property (e.g., arrows), which could result in moving just 1 item instead of stacks.
- Fixed tooltips of available resources popping out of bounds in the Crafting Screen.
- Removed Gingerbread buff from Porridge and Fruit Salad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2399161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link