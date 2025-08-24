Changed - Added validation and restoration of missing crafting recipes based on unlocked milestones on player load.



Fixed - Fixed crash when using healing effects on self.

- Fixed crash in Stashing screen.

- Fixed crash when attempting to filter maps in the Map Maker screen.

- Fixed bug when moving stacks of items that have an auto-stack property (e.g., arrows), which could result in moving just 1 item instead of stacks.

- Fixed tooltips of available resources popping out of bounds in the Crafting Screen.

- Removed Gingerbread buff from Porridge and Fruit Salad.